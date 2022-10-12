Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,347. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.49. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,201,836. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

