Harfst & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gentex by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentex by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. 4,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $463.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

