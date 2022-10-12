Harfst & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.95. 5,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

