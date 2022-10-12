Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 109,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $326.85 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

