Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 26,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Fastenal by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 140,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. 36,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,057. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

