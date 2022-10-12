Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 2.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 80.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

