Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Up 311.8% in September

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,323,000 shares, a growth of 311.8% from the September 15th total of 564,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,743.3 days.

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of HMSNF remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMSNF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Stories

