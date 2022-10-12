Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

