Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 97,916 Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Rapid Micro Biosystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPID. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 61.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 237.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 245,098 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of RPID stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 5,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.89. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid Micro Biosystems ( NASDAQ:RPID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 335.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rapid Micro Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

