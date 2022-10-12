Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.54. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $105.29.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,533,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,731,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,501,646.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,839 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

