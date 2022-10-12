H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.13-$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FUL opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.29%.

FUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $3,396,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

