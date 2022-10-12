Gunstar Metaverse Currency (GSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $54,375.00

Gunstar Metaverse Currency (GSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Gunstar Metaverse Currency token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gunstar Metaverse Currency has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Gunstar Metaverse Currency has a total market cap of $12,125.67 and approximately $54,375.00 worth of Gunstar Metaverse Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,046.01 or 0.99989949 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002414 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00037638 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00060442 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022771 BTC.

About Gunstar Metaverse Currency

Gunstar Metaverse Currency (GSC) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2022. Gunstar Metaverse Currency’s official website is gunstar.io. The official message board for Gunstar Metaverse Currency is blog.gunstar.io. Gunstar Metaverse Currency’s official Twitter account is @gunstar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gunstar Metaverse Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Gunstar Metaverse Currency (GSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gunstar Metaverse Currency has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gunstar Metaverse Currency is 0.00202275 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $75.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gunstar.io/.”

