Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.66

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $4.49. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 23,222 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $68.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

