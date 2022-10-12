Guidance Point Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 254,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,990. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

