GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,430 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,720 ($20.78).
GSK Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,358.80 ($16.42). The stock had a trading volume of 5,208,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,884,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The company has a market capitalization of £55.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,191.93. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,393.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,617.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.