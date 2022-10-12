GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,430 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,720 ($20.78).

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,358.80 ($16.42). The stock had a trading volume of 5,208,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,884,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The company has a market capitalization of £55.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,191.93. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,393.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,617.02.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). Insiders bought a total of 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,666 in the last 90 days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

