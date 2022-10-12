GScarab (GSCARAB) Reaches One Day Volume of $219.00

GScarab (GSCARAB) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, GScarab has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One GScarab token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges. GScarab has a market capitalization of $90.03 and $219.00 worth of GScarab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GScarab Token Profile

GScarab’s launch date was December 18th, 2021. GScarab’s total supply is 59,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 449 tokens. GScarab’s official Twitter account is @scarab_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GScarab is scarab.finance.

GScarab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GScarab (GSCARAB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. GScarab has a current supply of 59,501 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GScarab is 0.18650741 USD and is down -28.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $875.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scarab.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GScarab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GScarab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GScarab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

