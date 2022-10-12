Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 267,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,347,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.46. 101,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,291,212. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

