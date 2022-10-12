Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT Lowered to €13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.94. 28,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grifols in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

