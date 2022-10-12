Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

ITW stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,708. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

