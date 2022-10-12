Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.25.

Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %

CLX stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.43. 11,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,733. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

