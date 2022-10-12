Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Great Elm Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GEG remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Wednesday. 4,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Great Elm Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.63.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.