Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Wednesday. 4,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Great Elm Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

In other Great Elm Group news, Director Jason W. Reese purchased 92,310 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $183,696.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,922,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,795,090.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 92,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $183,694.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,461,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason W. Reese bought 92,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $183,696.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,922,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,795,090.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 448,682 shares of company stock valued at $899,137. 38.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Stories

