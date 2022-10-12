Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, October 14th

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 14th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 14th.
Gravitas Education Stock Performance
Gravitas Education stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. Gravitas Education has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62.
About Gravitas Education
