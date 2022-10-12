Gouws Capital LLC Purchases 4,915 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 49,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.11. The firm has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

