Gouws Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gouws Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.0% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.83. 24,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

