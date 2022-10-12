Gonewild Token (GWG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Gonewild Token (GWG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Gonewild Token has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Gonewild Token has a market capitalization of $699.29 and approximately $2.00 worth of Gonewild Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gonewild Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 231.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034338 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gonewild Token Profile

Gonewild Token’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2021. Gonewild Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Gonewild Token’s official Twitter account is @gonewild_io. The official website for Gonewild Token is www.gonewild.io. The official message board for Gonewild Token is medium.com/@gonewildapp.

Buying and Selling Gonewild Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Gonewild Token (GWG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gonewild Token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gonewild Token is 0.00000358 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gonewild.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gonewild Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gonewild Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gonewild Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

