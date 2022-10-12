Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 232.2% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Golden Sun Education Group Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSUN traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 403,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83. Golden Sun Education Group has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $95.00.

Institutional Trading of Golden Sun Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

