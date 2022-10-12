Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Shares Down 3.7%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 15,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 41,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 22.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.