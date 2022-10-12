Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading Down 3.1%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 33 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.59% of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

