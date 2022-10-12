Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

GWR opened at C$16.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$388.32 million and a P/E ratio of 56.10. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of C$16.27 and a 12 month high of C$25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.11.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

