Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.32.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBT remained flat at $68.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

