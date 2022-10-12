Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Down 83.3% in September

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.