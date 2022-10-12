Gladian One Day Volume Hits $49,169.00 (GLD)

Gladian (GLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Gladian has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Gladian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gladian has a total market cap of $25,578.77 and approximately $49,169.00 worth of Gladian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gladian

Gladian launched on January 16th, 2022. Gladian’s total supply is 95,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 tokens. Gladian’s official Twitter account is @gladiantoken. The official website for Gladian is gladian.io. Gladian’s official message board is gladiantoken.medium.com.

Gladian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gladian (GLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gladian has a current supply of 95,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gladian is 0.00446948 USD and is up 7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gladian.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gladian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gladian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gladian using one of the exchanges listed above.

