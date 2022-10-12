Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 1,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,131. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

