Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 2,700 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,700 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,336.00.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 97,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,153. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

