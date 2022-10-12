Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of GILT stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,115. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $293.23 million, a PE ratio of 528.53 and a beta of 0.49.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.18%.
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
