Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of GILT stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,115. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $293.23 million, a PE ratio of 528.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

