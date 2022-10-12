GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of GigInternational1

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIW. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the first quarter worth $328,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GigInternational1 by 29.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the first quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

GigInternational1 Stock Performance

GigInternational1 stock remained flat at $10.19 during trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510. GigInternational1 has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.