GGV Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

GGV Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992,002 shares during the period. Accolade makes up about 0.3% of GGV Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GGV Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Accolade worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 845,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 429,114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Accolade by 1,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Accolade by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accolade alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Accolade Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,570. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $843.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.