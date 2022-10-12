Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNGBY shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of GNGBY opened at $17.08 on Friday. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $678.71 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Getinge AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

