Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €65.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been given a €65.50 ($66.84) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

GXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

GXI stock traded down €0.45 ($0.46) on Wednesday, reaching €54.00 ($55.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €46.66 ($47.61) and a 52 week high of €87.25 ($89.03). The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

