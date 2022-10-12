GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 42,857 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,857 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $263.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,412,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.64 and its 200 day moving average is $305.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $261.03 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.