GenWealth Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after buying an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,646. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.44 and a twelve month high of $160.38.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
