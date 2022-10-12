GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 5,926 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

