GenWealth Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,604 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 9.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $28,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 94,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 72,493 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,972,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,013,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

