GenWealth Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.25 and a 200-day moving average of $183.94. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $160.72 and a one year high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

