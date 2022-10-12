Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 261,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 19,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,924,000 after acquiring an additional 78,840 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

