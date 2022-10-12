General Electric Co. Reduces Holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC)

General Electric Co. lessened its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,916,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,699 shares during the quarter. Sarcos Technology and Robotics accounts for 0.2% of General Electric Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. General Electric Co. owned approximately 3.20% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 461.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,630. The firm has a market cap of $319.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.89. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 1,916.93%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.