Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Price Performance

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29. Gecina has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $148.35.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.