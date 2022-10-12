Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

GLPI stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. 10,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,922. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.