Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Gamida Cell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of GMDA opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

