GamerCoin (GHX) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Top Exchanges

GamerCoin (GHX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. GamerCoin has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $501,217.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.27611756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GamerCoin Token Profile

GamerCoin’s genesis date was March 1st, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,087,501 tokens. The official message board for GamerCoin is medium.com/we-are-the-gamerhash. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @gamerhashcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. GamerCoin’s official website is gamercoin.com.

GamerCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GamerCoin (GHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. GamerCoin has a current supply of 808,000,000 with 456,087,501.0084433 in circulation. The last known price of GamerCoin is 0.01622519 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $433,136.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamercoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.